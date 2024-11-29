Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

Shares of TKOI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.