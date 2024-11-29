Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 34.5% in November

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNON shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenon Medical from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
