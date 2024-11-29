Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tharisa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 67.21 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.65. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £198.40 million, a PE ratio of 323.81 and a beta of 0.90.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

