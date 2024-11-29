Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tharisa Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 67.21 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.65. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £198.40 million, a PE ratio of 323.81 and a beta of 0.90.
About Tharisa
