The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Clorox were worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $167.15 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

