The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $56,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after buying an additional 236,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,272,000 after buying an additional 104,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

