TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

TomTom Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

