Tonya Stevens Sells 365 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Tonya Stevens sold 365 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $20,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,536. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

