Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Trading Up 87.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) traded up 87.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.45. 121,775,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,915% from the average session volume of 675,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Top KingWin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

