Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 74.2% in November

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,433.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Topcon has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.55 million for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.