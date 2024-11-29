Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 565.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,439 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after buying an additional 146,736 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after acquiring an additional 475,919 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 111,555 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

