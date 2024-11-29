Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

