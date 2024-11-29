Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $105.80 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.