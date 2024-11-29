Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 1,076.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $42,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

Entegris stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

