Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 126,094 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

