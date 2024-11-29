Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,855 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

