Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 702,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 99,008 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

