Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 324 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $296.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

