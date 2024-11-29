TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 48.1% in November

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 134.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,109,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 161,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.9 %

TRST stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 54,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $707.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

