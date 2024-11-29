TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $17.33. TXO Partners shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 24,491 shares.
TXO Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $733.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -39.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners
About TXO Partners
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TXO Partners
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.