Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 198,791 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $158,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $87,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.