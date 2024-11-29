United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Issues Monthly Account Statement for October 2024

United States Gasoline Fund, LP, a company focusing on commodity exchange-traded fund investments, recently disclosed its monthly account statement for the month ended October 31, 2024. The statement, following the requirements of Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act, comprises a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value.

The Statement of Income (Loss) detailed various income sources for the period, including a realized trading gain of $5,410,054, dividend income of $144,533, and interest income of $248,506, among others. This summed up to total income (loss) of $4,318,567. On the expense side, the company reported expenditures such as general partner management fees, professional fees, and brokerage commissions, totaling $98,490, resulting in a net income (loss) of $4,220,077.

The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value outlined the beginning net asset value on October 1, 2024, withdrawals, net income (loss), and the net asset value at the end of the month, culminating in a net asset value per share of $60.94 for the 1,600,000 shares.

Stuart P. Crumbaugh, the Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Gasoline Fund, LP, confirmed the statement’s accuracy and completeness as required by Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act.

Investors and stakeholders interested in reviewing the detailed monthly account statement can access it on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

This report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is intended to transparently inform investors and the public about the financial performance and position of United States Gasoline Fund, LP for the specified period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

