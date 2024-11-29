VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 70.9% in November

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the October 31st total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 252,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.