VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 70.9% in November

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the October 31st total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 252,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after buying an additional 246,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

