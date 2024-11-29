Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 327,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 632,907 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $74.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

