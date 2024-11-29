Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,102,000 after purchasing an additional 305,019 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,836,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

