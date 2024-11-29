Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 189.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.48 and a one year high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $884.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.