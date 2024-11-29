Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 189.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.48 and a one year high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $884.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

