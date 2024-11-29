Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
