VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 367147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
