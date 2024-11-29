VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

VFLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 227,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,716. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 457,296 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

