Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,255 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

