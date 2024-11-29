Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 5.0 %

VST stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.