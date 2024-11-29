Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Up 609.0% in November

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a growth of 609.0% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary

Visionary Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visionary Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 34,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,287. Visionary has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

