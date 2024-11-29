Vito Culmone Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

Stantec Trading Up 0.7 %

Stantec stock opened at C$121.06 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$96.50 and a 1 year high of C$122.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.37. The firm has a market cap of C$13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank raised Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.36.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

