Viva Biotech (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Stock Price Down 32.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) were down 32.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Viva Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, including protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody/biologics research and development services comprising recombinant protein expression platform, antibody discovery and affinity maturation, assay platform, antibody production and identification platform, and antigen-antibody structural resolution platform solutions.

