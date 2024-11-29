Walleye Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSGU opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

