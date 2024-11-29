Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,319,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.