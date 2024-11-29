Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT opened at $45.28 on Monday. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

