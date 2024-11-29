Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 3rd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

