William Allan Corp Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,406,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $513.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

