William Allan Corp Sells 23 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

William Allan Corp trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 2.7% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 292.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Chemed by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113 shares of company stock worth $3,557,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $571.31 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $523.33 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

