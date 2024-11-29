William Allan Corp Sells 32 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Allan Corp cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.0% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
