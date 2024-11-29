Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $321.63 and last traded at $320.86, with a volume of 1125226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $4,512,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

