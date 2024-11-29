Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Shares Up ∞ – What’s Next?

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.41 ($0.43) and last traded at €0.40 ($0.42). 210,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 582,572 shares.

Wirecard Stock Up ∞

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 million and a P/E ratio of 0.10.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

