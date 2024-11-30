140,874 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

Frontline Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FRO opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

