19,244 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Acquired by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,334,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.