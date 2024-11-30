1,956 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 254.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL opened at $96.60 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.