2,033 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $303.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

