44,900 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after buying an additional 1,174,469 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,687,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after purchasing an additional 307,530 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.