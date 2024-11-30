47,400 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 4.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Snowflake by 23.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Snowflake by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,582,896.10. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

NYSE SNOW opened at $174.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

