582,967 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.01% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spire by 197.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 116.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,067,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SR opened at $73.19 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

