abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 106.5% in November

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.77% of abrdn Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO stock remained flat at $5.96 during trading on Friday. 39,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,502. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

